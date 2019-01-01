Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham make contact with Mourinho

Atletico set to move for Cavani
Atletico Madrid will look to sign Edinson Cavani to a pre-contract agreement in January, according to Le10Sport.
Cavani's deal with PSG will expire at the end of the season and the Uruguayan will be free to sign a deal for next season with any team in January.
Though Atletico have been tipped to bid for Cavani in the new year, the Liga side are more likely to aim to land Cavani on a free for next season.
Tottenham make contact with Mourinho
There is increasing uncertainty over Mauricio Pochettino's future
Tottenham have made contact with Jose Mourinho, according to Soccer Link.
Mauricio Pochettino is under fire in north London after Tottenham have made a poor start to the season, despite investing heavily in the squad this summer.
Though Pochettino isn't on the verge of losing his job yet, Spurs have reached out to Mourinho to gauge his interest in the position.
Bayern tracking Waldschmidt
Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Freiburg star Luca Waldschmidt, claims Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old made his debut with Germany's senior team this month, building on an impressive campaign with Freiburg.
Waldschmidt has already scored five goals in eight appearances in all competitions this season.
Napoli offer new deals to Callejon and Mertens
Napoli have offered three-year contract extensions to Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The pair, both 32, will see their current deals expire at the end of the season but both players are still key to their side's efforts.
Representatives for Callejon and Mertens are mulling over the offers and have yet to respond to Napoli.
Man Utd to spend in January
Manchester United are ready to spend in the January transfer window, according to ESPN FC.
United are off to a slow start and the club's board acknowledges that it failed to adequately replace Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera, who left in the summer.
The Red Devils are ready to bring in new signings but have made it clear they will not be forced to overpay for any reinforcements.
Milan consider Elneny move in January
AC Milan are interested in a move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Elneny is currently on loan at Besiktas, but the Egypt international is interested in a permanent move away from the Emirates.
Milan believe they can land the 27-year-old for around €15 million (£13m/$17m).