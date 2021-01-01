Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Monaco star Tchouameni

The Colorado Rapids announced on their club website that they've signed 16-year-old forward Darren Yapi to a homegrown player contract.

Yapi has become the youngest-ever signing for the Rapids.

“Darren’s ability and quality has been evident throughout his time in our academy,” said Rapids general manager Padraig Smith.

“He’s worked hard to earn his first pro contract and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. He possesses all the necessary qualities to reach the very top of the game and we’re excited to see Darren’s continued growth at the club.”