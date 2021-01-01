Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba set for massive Man Utd offer

De Boer: Memphis' Barcelona move could help Euros form

2021-06-20T22:48:42Z

Netherlands boss Frank de Boer believes that Memphis Depay's form could improve at Euro 2020 following confirmation of his Barcelona switch.

“We are all looking for an improvement in him,” said De Boer. “And I think, yes, it is a relief that he can concentrate [following the transfer news] as it can take part of your ideas in your head – the distraction of the transfer to Barcelona. So it might give him something extra to perform at the highest level.”

Man Utd told they must spend £77m to sign Sancho

2021-06-20T22:39:28Z

Manchester United have been told they will have to spend £77 million ($106m) to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The German club stood by their valuation last season, and TalkSport suggests they will do likewise this year.

Milan give Calhanoglu contract deadline

2021-06-20T22:35:56Z

AC Milan have told Hakan Calhanoglu he must sign any new deal with them by June 30, else it will be off the table.

SportMediaset reports that the Turkey international wants to leave his options open, with Arsenal reportedly interested.

Pogba would be delighted with Madrid move

2021-06-20T22:32:10Z

Paul Pogba "would be delighted to move to Real Madrid", according to AS.

The Spanish source cites sources close to the Manchester United star as having revealed the information.

Man Utd ready to make Pogba league's highest-paid player (The Sun)

2021-06-20T22:24:24Z

France star set for new Old Trafford deal

Manchester United are ready to make Paul Pogba the Premier League's highest-paid player, according to the Sun.

Man Utd are ready to offer the France star £400,000 a week on a four-year deal.

Denayer happy in Lyon

2021-06-20T22:17:51Z

Belgium star Jason Denayer has insisted that he is happy with Lyon. 

Speaking to the press, he said: "I am very content in Lyon. We are in discussion. We have not yet come to an agreement. For the moment, everything is going well in Lyon. I would like to extend if we find common ground."

Everton exit for Kean on stand by

2021-06-20T22:12:01Z

The future of Everton's Moise Kean has been put on hold as the club seek a new manager following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.

PSG are interested in the Italy international, but according to Fabrizio Romano, his future will be decided by the new manager.

PSG closing in on Sergio Ramos (AS)

2021-06-20T22:09:41Z

Spain star set to snub Manchester sides for Paris move

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Sergio Ramos on a free transfer, according to AS.

There are also offers from Manchester United and Manchester City, but it's thought the Parisians have made the best offer.