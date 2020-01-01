Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see Lautaro as Aguero replacement

Man City see Lautaro as Aguero replacement
Could another Argentine soon be leading the line for City?
Manchester City believe Inter attacker Lautaro Martinez could be the man to replace Sergio Aguero at the Etihad, reports Sky Sports.
While long linked with a move to Barcelona, the Argentina attacker remains in Milan with City reportedly in a better financial position to strike a deal.
Lautaro has a release clause of £98.5 miliion (€108m/$124m) with Barcelona recently admitting they'll likely hold off making a move.
Four clubs circling for Zaha
Newcastle, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are all considering making a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Mail.
Palace demanded £80 million (€88m/$100m) for the attacker last summer and it's unclear how much they'll be demanding when the next transfer window opens.
While Everton have been admirers of Zaha for some time, Newcastle's recent interest is dependent on their yet to be approved takeover.
Dortmund expecting Man Utd bid for Sancho
The young attacker continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford
Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB is expecting a 120 Mio Euro offer of @ManUtd for Sancho just in case United is qualified for Champions League directly @BILD_Sport— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 15, 2020
Arteta concerned by Arsenal's finances
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has conceded he's concerned by the club's finances moving into the summer transfer window.
"A big concern, you need quality, quality players and a big squad to compete in these competitions. It is a challenge," he said after seeing his side beat Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday.
Mourinho: We need good players without breaking FFP
Jose Mourinho appeared to take aim at Pep Guardiola and Manchester City over their Financial Fair Play (FFP) dispute as he bristled at a question regarding his Tottenham team selection.
Mourinho oversaw Spurs' 3-1 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday, with Harry Kane on the scoresheet twice – passing 200 club career goals – as the London outfit boosted their hopes of European qualification.
But even after victory – Mourinho's first in the Premier League at St James' Park – the head coach's focus did not seem to stray far from the result of City's appeal this week.