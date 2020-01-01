Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona make Salah top target ahead of Liverpool team-mate Mane

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2020-21 Barcelona
Barca make Salah top target

2020-09-12T23:00:00Z

Koeman wants to land Liverpool star

Ronald Koeman has made Mohamed Salah his top transfer target at Barcelona, claims the Express.

It is suggested Liverpool could face a fight on their hands to keep their star man, who scored a hat-trick against Leeds on Saturday.

Barca have long been linked with a move for Sadio Mane, but they have now switched their attention to his partner in crime.

Liverpool agree deal for goalkeeper

2020-09-12T22:45:08Z

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fluminense to sign 17-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, the Brazilian club have confirmed.

The teenager is on his way to England to undergo a medical and put the finishing touches to his contract.

Juve & Inter contact Marcelo

2020-09-12T22:30:16Z

Juventus and Inter have both been in contact with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, claims AS.

However, it is said neither club was willing to match the Brazilian's current wage demands.

With Ferland Mendy threatening his starting place, Marcelo is said to be considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marcelo Real Madrid La Liga 10202018
Johnson wants Rangers move

2020-09-12T22:15:10Z

Preston playmaker Daniel Johnson wants to quit the club to join Rangers, according to Football Insider.

Steven Gerrard has reiterated his desire for more signings at Ibrox before the window closes.

Vidal nearing Inter switch

2020-09-12T22:00:51Z

Barcelona clear-out continues

Arturo Vidal is 'one step away' from becoming an Inter player, reports Gianluca di Marzio.

It is claimed negotiations have moved forward after Inter entered the discussions regarding the cancellation of Vidal's contract at Barca.

Arturo Vidal, Barcelona
