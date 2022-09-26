Belgian centre-back Jason Denayer is set to sign for Shabab Al Ahli on a free transfer.
Fabrizio Romano reports the defender is set to fly out shortly to sign his contract with the club.
Netherlands and Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries has responded to rumors he is wanted at Man Utd and Chelsea.
"The interest flatters me, of course,” he told De Telegraaf (via 90 min). "But my focus is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season."
Tammy Abraham is enjoying life at Roma but is keen to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, according to the Corriere dello Sport.
Former club Chelsea are thought to have inserted a £67 million buyback clause into his contract with the Serie A side.
Liverpool are not ruling out a move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez either in January or next summer, according to O Jogo (via the Liverpool Echo).
The 21-year-old only arrived at Benfica at the end of last season from River Plate and reportedly has a €120m (£106.5m) release clause in his contract.
Real Madrid are expecting Marco Asensio to leave the club in the summer when his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires, as reported by Football Espana.
Los Blancos plan to replace the winger by bringing back Brahim Diaz from his loan spell with AC Milan. The Rossoneri have a €22m buy option but Madrid also have a €30m buyback clause.
Paris Saint-Germain are set to launch a bid for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in January according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Ligue 1 giants wanted Skriniar in the summer but Inter Milan were not ready to let him leave for anything less than €70m. But with his contract expiring at the end of the ongoing season, they maybe tempted to sell him for somewhere around €30m to PSG in January.
Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig next summer according to Todo Fichajes.
The report suggests that Los Blancos have made Nkunku a priority after missing out on signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer.
Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic and have held preliminary talks with the player's agent according to Calciomercato.
The US international's contract with Chelsea expires in 2024 and if the Serie A side want him next summer they have to pay Chelsea close to €35m.
Wolves are keen on signing Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku from Strasbourg in the January transfer window according to Ghana Soccernet.
The Premier League side came very close to signing the defender in the summer but a deal did not materialise at the last moment. With Djiku's contract expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, Strasbourg could be tempted to sell the player in January if another offer comes from Wolves.
Watford FC are all set to part ways with manager Rob Edwards and former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is set to replace him at the helm.
Watford have played 10 matches in the Championship so far this season out of which they managed to win in three. With 14 points, they are currently 10th in the league.
Chelsea are planning to sign Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan next summer according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Blues tried to sign Dumfries this summer but Inter rejected their bid. Now Chelsea are all set to make a €50m offer for the player. While Inter may not sell him in January, the Premier League side will likely make an offer where he signs for the club in the January window and then heads back to Inter on a six-month loan.
Liverpool are considering sending Roberto Firmino to Barcelona to bring in Memphis Depay in a swap deal in January according to the Express.
The Brazilian's existing contract with the Reds expires next year and the club are considering selling him in January before he leaves for free.
Tottenham Hotspur are likely to offer their star forward Harry Kane a new contract according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
There were some reports that suggested Bayern Munich and Chelsea expressed their desire to sign the England skipper but as per Romano their chances of signing him look bleak as Kane is happy to continue at Spurs under Antonio Conte.
Premier League giants Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing Villarreal defender and Spanish international Pau Torres in the summer according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
While the clubs were keen on roping in the player, they backed off after hearing Villarreal's exorbitant asking price which was around €40-45m.
Sebastian Giovinco has expressed a desire to return to Toronto FC.
The attacker hit back at rumours claiming he is set to retire by writing on Instagram that he is eager to get back to Canada to play in the MLS side.
Arsenal are not plotting a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, journalist Fabrizio Romano says.
The attacker is also not interested in making the move to north London as he is focused on life at Juventus.
Manchester United hope to convince Marcus Rashford to sign a long-term contract, The Express reports.
The Red Devils will trigger a 12-month extension to Rashford's deal but hope to tie him to a new five-year one instead.
Alex Sandro will leave Juventus after his contract expires next summer.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side have no interest in signing him to a new deal beyond 2023 and the one-time Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain target will have to look for a new club.
Chelsea are willing to hand over £30 million to sign 17-year-old Luke Harris from Fulham, The Mirror reports.
The teenager has not yet made a senior appearance for the Cottagers but Chelsea are prepared to pay a huge fee to land him.
Juventus are set to make a move for Alejandro Grimaldo at the end of the season, Calciomercato reports.
The Turin side hope to beat their Serie A rivals Inter to the signing of the winger by snapping him up for free next summer.