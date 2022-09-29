Wolves star Ruben Neves is the man Barcelona want to replace veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets for next season.
Sport reports the Spanish side have made the 25-year-old their top summer target and he is open to making the switch to Camp Nou.
Luis Muriel has decided that his time at Atalanta is near its end, says Calciomercato.
Coach Gian Piero Gasperini does not want to lose the Colombian, but a move to Fiorentina could be on the cards in the near future.
Real Madrid have made Thomas Tuchel their favoured candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti as coach, El Nacional says.
Ancelotti has made clear to the club higher-ups that this will be his last season in charge of the Spanish giants and ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel is the man president Florentino Perez fancies to take over.
Chelsea have decided that Tim Steidten of Bayer Leverkusen is the right man to take over as the club's sporting director, Sky Sport in Germany reports.
The Premier League side have been monitoring candidates from across Europe and have made contact with the 43-year-old.
Gerard Pique will not be joining Atletico Madrid in January.
The defender has been relegated to the bench under Xavi this year and a move to the Madrid club has been touted as a possibility.
But Sport reports he is determined to fight for his place between now and the end of the season.