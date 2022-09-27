Leeds United are keen to move for Christian Pulisic according to local paper Leeds Live.
The winger is not able o get regular minutes at Chelsea and could potentially seal a move away from London.
Inter defender Milan Skriniar can join PSG in January 2023 as he is yet to agree to extension terms offered by the Serie A outfit, according to the print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Nerazzurri are not willing to offer €6 million net plus add-ons per season while the player demands €7.5 million net. He has a contract until the summer of 2023 and if not extended, he can leave for free in July.
Manchester United are keen to sign Tammy Abraham from AS Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).
The report also mentions that the forward himself wants to return to the Premier League once again with Arsenal interested in his signature.
Real Madrid view Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham as a priority transfer in 2023, according to Marca.
They were in touch with the player in 2022 and have asked the player to decline a renewal with Dortmund. He has a release clause of 150 million euros and it would not be surprising if Los Blancos decide to activate the option.
Real Madrid find themselves in pole position to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick, according to Marca.
The player shares the same agency as Vinicius and Los Blancos believe that this gives them the edge over other clubs. Barcelona have also enquired Palmeiras about the player and are keen to get him on board.
Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City are in the race for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, according to the Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport.
Bastoni's contract ends in 2024 and with no extension in sight, the defender could leave the Italian giants for a Premier League move in 2023.
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has emerged as one of the favourites to become the next Bournemouth manager, according to the Daily Mail.
The Cherries are still without a manager after sacking Scott Parker in the wake of the team's 9-0 hammering by Liverpool.
Manchester United have the option to extend Diogo Dalot's contract until June 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Portugal international has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season under Erik ten Hag and could be handed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.
Chelsea offered to swap N'Golo Kante for Matthijs de Ligt during the summer transfer window but were turned down by Juventus, according to the Daily Express.
Thomas Tuchel was keen to strengthen his defence but missed out on the Dutchman who decided to head to Bayern Munich instead.
Barcelona are "seriously considering" selling Ousmane Dembele either in January or next summer, as reported by Diari Ara.
Dembele signed a new contract in the summer that runs until 2024 but only has a €100 million buyout clause in his new contract at the Camp Nou.
Manchester United are still hoping to land PSV winger Cody Gakpo in the next 12 months, according to Forbes.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave next year which would free up space on the wage bill and mean the Red Devils would need to bring in a new attacker to replace the Portugal international.