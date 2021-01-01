Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB and USWNT begin their campaigns in Japan

GB's road to gold
After facing Chile today, Team GB will take on hosts Japan, again in Sapporo as they are today, on Saturday, before facing Canada in Kashima on July 27.
If they progress from the group, either by finishing in the top two or being one of the two best third place finishers, they will play in the quarter-finals on July 30.
The semis are on August 2, with the final on August 6.
Why an Olympic medal could be beyond Team GB
When looking at teams that could challenge the U.S. women’s national team for Olympic gold this summer, Great Britain certainly have a right to be in that conversation.
But while a gold medal is what this group is aiming for, their ability to achieve such a feat has been hampered by their preparation for the Games, the degree to which will only become apparent as the tournament gets under way.Our women's football correspondent, Amee Ruszkai, has examined the situation here.
Chile team to face Great Britain
Endler; N. Lopez, Pardo, Guerrero, Saez; Zamora, Y. Lopez, Araya, Lara; Urrutia, Aedo.
Subs: Campos, Ramirez, Acuna, Balmaceda, Toro, Grez, Mardones.
Jimenez, Pinilla, Diaz and Canales the four players out of the 18.
Team GB starting XI announced
Chelsea striker Fran Kirby misses out due to a knock
Subs: Telford, Stokes, Ingle, Parris, Williamson, Scott, Toone
Kirby, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Sandy MacIver are the four players who don't make the 18.
Today's fixtures
All 12 teams are in action on the opening day of the women's Olympic football competition.
All KO times are UK:
Group E
8.30am - GB v Chile
11.30am - Japan v Canada
Group F
9am - China v Brazil
12noon - Zambia v Netherlands
Group G
9.30am - Sweden v USA
12.30pm - Australia v New Zealand
The strange group numberings are because the men's pools are A to D, with the women following on. Nope, no idea either.
The Olympics are about to begin
A year late, with no fans and the overhanging worry of coronavirus still entirely present - but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as they are still called) are finally here, and they kick-off with the opening matches of the women's football tournament.
All 12 teams are in action today in the opening round of group games; we'll be focusing on Team GB and the United States, with updates from the other matches thrown in.