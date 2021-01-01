Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Leeds

Follow all the action as Manchester City welcome Leeds and try to retain the top spot in the Premier League

GOAL! Manchester City 3-0 Leeds

2021-12-14T20:33:02.589Z

What a strike by Kevin De Bruyne! That was a wondrous goal seemingly from nowhere – a great bit of play bursting forward by the Citizens that leads to the ball landing at De Bruyne's feet. The Belgian strikes the ball monstrously with pace and power to make it 3-0. Will there be double-digits here?

Manchester City 2-0 Leeds

2021-12-14T20:31:05.010Z

Leeds were clamouring for a penalty, as Zinchenko looked to have handled the ball with his hand – but it was just outside the box. But VAR has been consulted, and nothing has been given.

WATCH: Grealish doubles Man City's lead

2021-12-14T20:25:34.802Z

2021-12-14T20:22:57.879Z

GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Leeds

2021-12-14T20:14:53.494Z

It's two!

It's Jack Grealish this time with a great header from the corner, making up for his earlier miss. This could be a rout from Manchester City. It's barely been 12 minutes!

GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Leeds

2021-12-14T20:09:25.917Z

Just seconds after Bernardo Silva's miss, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier commits a massive blunder of his own. In an attempt to field a clearance, Meslier inadvertently just places the ball in Phil Foden's path – and he takes that chance and scores.

Man City lead!

Manchester City 0-0 Leeds

2021-12-14T20:08:03.101Z

Manchester City are wasting no time here, and only six minutes have gone! It's Bernardo Silva with the huge miss now after a great bit of play from Kevin De Bruyne. It's a disappointing final touch from Silva from close range, considering his form this season – and he's holding his head in his hands in despair. Deary me.

Manchester City 0-0 Leeds

2021-12-14T20:04:01.173Z

Manchester City have begun this game highly-charged, and Jack Grealish gets the first shot of the game underway – but it's straight at the 'keeper and saved.

Kick-off: Manchester City vs Leeds

2021-12-14T19:59:43.544Z

And off we go!

2021-12-14T19:51:13.972Z

It's all in City's hands

2021-12-14T19:41:43.000Z

Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the table, but just one point divdes them and second-placed Liverpool, which means they'll want to get a win to maintain that nice cushion.

Chelsea are two points below City themselves, which makes this festive run-in all the more exciting (as long as Omicron doesn't get in the way).

2021-12-14T19:20:31.000Z

Robert Lewandowski scores (again x2)

2021-12-14T19:04:06.023Z

Meanwhile, in Stuttgart vs Bayern, Robert Lewandowski has scored twice, meaning that he has taken his tally for this Bundesliga season to 948 goals.

Or just 18.

Lineups: Manchester City vs Leeds

2021-12-14T19:02:09.235Z

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2021-12-14T19:00:56.000Z

Good afternoon/evening! We'll be here covering Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds as they try to maintain their spot at the very top of the Premier League – the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are breathing down their back.

Team news is imminent!