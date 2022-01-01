Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Follow along with GOAL as the Reds take on the Gunners to headline Thursday's matches

Updated
Comments (0)
Diogo Jota Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Nervy start from Arsenal

2022-01-13T19:51:09.094Z

Liverpool look the more threatening in the early exchanges as Arsenal struggle to keep hold of the ball.

The hosts have already had two corners, the second of which came as a result of a rushed back-pass from Gabriel.

Kick-off: Liverpool vs Arsenal

2022-01-13T19:45:13.402Z

And we are underway at Anfield! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes?

Arteta's pre-match thoughts

2022-01-13T19:32:53.839Z

Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We are short in midfield after losing a lot of players but we have to compete in the best possible way.

"We have to learn a lesson [after the Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat], it was very disappointing and we now have to show character against one of the best teams in Europe."

Mikel Arteta Arsenal Leeds Premier League 2021-22
Getty Images

Bad omen for the Gunners?

2022-01-13T19:28:46.688Z

What matches are taking place this evening?

2022-01-13T19:17:20.917Z

The matches taking place this evening are:


Liverpool vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Milan vs Genoa

Atletico's game is already underway, with the English & Italian fixtures set to follow in the next 40 minutes..

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-13T19:15:30.000Z

We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also giving updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.