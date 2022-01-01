Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and PSG all in action as Afcon starts

Milestones for Milan
80 - Venezia are the 80th different team against which Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in the Big-5 European leagues: since 2000, the Swedish player became only the 2nd player to reach this milestone, after Cristiano Ronaldo (on December 30 v Burnley).
400 - Match number 400 for Stefano Pioli in Serie A, he becomes today the 8th manager to reach this milestone in the Italian top-flight in the three points for a win era.
Klopp back, but Alexander-Arnold missing
Jurgen Klopp will be back on the sideline for Liverpool vs Shrewsbury this afternoon. He has been cleared to return and met up with the squad at the team hotel this morning.
Trent is missing after registering a suspected positive COVID test shortly after Chelsea. He is expected to return to training in the coming days.
Team news: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
TEAM NEWS
Our Blue Amber Army that's set to take on Liverpool this afternoon!
Team news: Tottenham vs Morecambe
Your team to face Morecambe
Your Shrimps line up as follows...
Team news: West Ham vs Leeds
Here's how we line up today in the FA Cup...
Your LUFC Starting XI
Team news: Charlton vs Norwich
Here's how your Addicks line up in the FA Cup this afternoon...
TEAM NEWS
▪️ Five changes from last outing
▪️ Krul, Hanley, Kabak, Dowell and Sargent come in
▪️ U23s midfielder Gibbs on the bench#NCFC | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VV1HOv0CGU
Team news: Wolves vs Sheff Utd
Here's Bruno's team for today's FA Cup third round tie.
Here's United's FA Cup line-up.
Sander Berge, David McGoldrick and Ben Osborn all start, whilst teenager defender Kyron Gordon is handed his third appearance of the season.
Today’s order of play
There are heavyweight outfits to be found across the board today, with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal taking to the field in knockout competition.
Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Inter will be looking for three points to aid their respective causes, as will the star-studded ranks at PSG.
In international action, Cameroon get the Africa Cup of Nations underway on home soil.
Sunday’s fixtures:
1130 Venezia vs AC Milan
1400 Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
1400 Tottenham vs Morecambe
1400 West Ham vs Leeds
1400 Charlton vs Norwich
1400 Wolves vs Sheff Utd
1600 Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
1710 Nottm Forest vs Arsenal
1730 Roma vs Juventus
1900 Ethiopia vs Cape Verde
1945 Inter vs Lazio
1945 Lyon vs PSG
2000 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
(All times GMT)
Welcome to GOAL matchday live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest and best games from across Europe and around the world this weekend!
Sunday brings with it plenty of action in a number of different competitions, with there a feast of football on offer from the FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Africa Cup of Nations.
Strap yourselves in and let’s get going!