Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1

We'll try to keep it simple...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Man City may have secured the Premier League title and Man Utd are guaranteed second, but Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester are fighting for Champions League football.

Chelsea, who play Aston Villa, start the day in third place with 67 points. Liverpool and Leicester are tied on 66 points each, but the Reds have a better goal difference. Jurgen Klopp's side take on Crystal Palace (in what will be Roy Hodgson's last-ever game) and Brendan Rodgers' men play Tottenham.

The side narrative of St Totteringham's Day and north-London enmity will also play out this afternoon, with Arsenal - who play Brighton - hoping to leapfrog ther rivals Spurs, though things are very much out of the hands of Mikel Arteta's side.

SERIE A

Inter are already champions, but the make-up of second to fifth is changeable. Second-place Atalanta play third-place AC Milan, who need to win if they want to leapfrog the Bergamo side. Juventus take on Bologna in their last game and not only do they need to win, but they also need results elsewhere to go in their favour, not least Napoli's encounter with Verona.

LIGUE 1

The identity of the Ligue 1 champions will be decided today, with Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco all in the mix. Lille currently lead the pack on 80 points, one more than PSG, so they'll be desperate for victory against Angers. Mauricio Pochettino's side, meanwhile, must get a result against Brest and hope that Lille slip up. Monaco are three points behind Lille and even if results go their way, they'll need luck to make up for their goal difference.