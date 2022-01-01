Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

Join us for live updates as Chelsea look to get back on track, while Juventus and Dortmund are also in action and there's an Afcon group decider

Updated
Comments (0)
thomas-tuchel-chelsea-15012022
getty images

Team news soon... ⏰

2022-01-18T19:30:00.230Z

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey has been deemed fit to start, while the likes of Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are looking as unlikely participants.

On Chelsea's end, there are no fresh injuries for the Blues, but they're still without Andreas Christensen – who has Covid-19 – along with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

A good sign for tonight?

2022-01-18T19:18:36.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-18T18:59:48.000Z

Welcome back to our live coverage of the matches today, which include Chelsea's Premier League visit to Brighton and Juventus taking on Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia.

Stay tuned for team news and all the build-up!

Marcos Alonso Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images