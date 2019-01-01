January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Ramsey agrees to join Juventus

Ramsey agrees to join Juventus
The Arsenal midfielder will join the Serie A champions in the summer
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus in the summer, reports The Guardian.
Ramsey will leave the Gunners on a free transfer, and will sign a five-year deal with Juventus worth £36 million (€40m/$46m).
The 28-year-old was unable to agree terms on a new deal with Arsenal, and will leave the club after 10 years.
Liverpool make loan move for Tarkowski
Liverpool have made an approach to take Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski on loan, claims The Sun.
The Reds are currently facing an injury crisis in defense, and were forced to field 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever in Monday's FA Cup defeat to Wolves.
But Burnley are very reluctant to let their defensive star go, and will demand £50 million ($64m) for Tarkowski.
Chelsea could report Bayern to FIFA over Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea will report Bayern Munich to FIFA if they find the German club has tampered with Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Daily Mail.
Bayern have made several bids for the teenage star, with Chelsea thus far turning them all down in an attempt to keep Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are currently searching for evidence that the Bundesliga side made an illegal approach for Hudson-Odoi.
Man Utd cool Milenkovic interest
Jose Mourinho's departure has seen Manchester United cool their interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, reports ESPN FC.
The Portuguese was keen on the 21-year-old Serbia international, with an eye toward a bid in January.
But United have now prioritised other defensive targets, including Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly Inter's Milan Skriniar.
Cavani turns down China move
PSG star Edinson Cavani has turned down a move to Dalian Yifang, according to Le10Sport.
The Chinese club are closing in on hiring ex-Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as their manager and were looking to make a splash on the transfer market.
But Cavani isn't interested for now, with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli all keen on the 31-year-old.