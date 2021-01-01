Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Kovacic tells Croatia to kick Gilmour at Euros & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Tuchel: Every coach wants Harry Kane in his team
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he would like to have Harry Kane as part of his Chelsea squad, but stopped short of saying the Blues are interested in the striker.
Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham and several top teams are said to be interested, including the Stamford Bridge club.
“If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me again. I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking," Tuchel said at a press conference.
“Everybody loves Harry Kane but let’s be very, very clear. He is a player for Tottenham. He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that."
Gilmour: Kovacic has told the Croatia boys to kick me!
Euros banter already in full swing at Stamford Bridge
Billy Gilmour, having earned a call-up for the Scotland national side for the European Championships this summer, has said that Mateo Kovacic plans to tell his Croatia team-mates to give his young club team-mate the rough treatment when the two national sides meet.
Scotland will lock horns with Kovacic's Croatia as well as the Czech Republic and England as part of Group D, with other Chelsea colleagues such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount likely to feature.
Speaking to the BBC about his maiden call-up, 19-year-old Gilmour said: “I've already spoken to them all, they all congratulated me.
“I was speaking to to Kova (Kovacic) and he's like, 'so you think you could play?' I said, 'well there could be a chance.' And he said, 'okay, I'll need to tell the boys to kick you and stuff. So it's just a bit of banter going on now.”
Adding on how pleased he is at being given a chance by Scotland boss Steve Clarke, he said: “I've come through the youths, through Scotland teams, so when you're playing these games you're always watching the first team and thinking how am I going to get into that first team, how do I get my opportunity.
“And by working hard and playing well to get my call-up, it's just been... I'm just so happy. It is stuff of dreams for a young boy. I'm really happy and I can't wait.
“It doesn't get any bigger [than England vs Scotland at Wembley]. So it's going to be a great tournament and playing against a couple of the mates – of course I want to win. It will be good to see them but I'm just so excited to go and just so proud.”