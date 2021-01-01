Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Kepa to start FA Cup final ahead of Mendy

Ben Chilwell has revealed he is more nervous about facing Leicester City in the FA Cup final than the upcoming Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

Former Leicester left-back Chilwell told BBC Sport as he prepares to come up against the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday: "It's probably the game I'm most nervous for out of all the ones coming up.

"Obviously a Champions League final, massive Premier League games to try and secure that top four, but the FA Cup against Leicester is the big one for me.

"We lost to them earlier on in the season, which 100 per cent for me was the lowest point of the season. To now play against them in the FA Cup final, there probably hasn't been a game in my career that I want to win more."

Regarding the win over Real Madrid that booked their place in the Champions League final, Chilwell added: "I was chatting to Mason [Mount] before the game, saying it was probably the biggest game of our careers, so to win it is probably the best moment of my career.

"In the changing room after the game, it was amazing for everyone to be together - not just the players, but all the staff. It was a great night."