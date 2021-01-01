Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel to get £150m transfer window kitty & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Betting Tips: FA Cup Final Bet Builder
Chelsea and Leicester City will do battle for FA Cup glory on Saturday afternoon when they meet at Wembley Stadium.
Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool, which allows bettors to put multiple selections from the same game into one bet, Goal's tipster has built an 110/1 (101.0) play for the showpiece on Saturday.
Mount: Chelsea are winners
Blues midfielder eager to taste FA Cup glory
Mason Mount is determined to take the opportunity to win a trophy when Chelsea face Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
The Blues lost to Arsenal in last season's showpiece at Wembley and Mount is eager to claim the first piece of silverware of Thomas Tuchel's reign as manager.
“We’re winners," Mount told the official FA Cup final match programme. "We want to win trophies. We’re so very focused on that, so any opportunity we have to push and lift the trophy, we want to do it, we’re hungry for it.
"This year is a massive opportunity to win a trophy. We want to take that and we want to win.”
Tuchel to get £150m transfer window kitty
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will receive £150 million in transfer funds to shape his team over the summer, reports the The Sun.
A new striker is seen as a priority at Stamford Bridge, with Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland the Blues' top targets.