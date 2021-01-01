Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount named Player of the Year & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Werner ready to play in front of Chelsea fans
Supporters allowed into Stamford Bridge for Leicester game
Fans will finally be allowed back into Premier League grounds this week and tonight's game against Leicester will give Timo Werner the first chance to play in front of a crowd at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea.
The striker is looking forward to the occasion and is hoping it bodes well for fans being in stadiums next season.
"For me, it’s always the best thing to play in front of a full stadium," Werner told Chelsea's matchday programme.
"Right now, it’s not possible, but even to play in front of some people who are screaming for Chelsea, in our home stadium, will be a very good feeling.
"To reach the end of a difficult season like this and know that we have reached the moment when the people can be back in the stadium is a good thing, and it makes us more optimistic that when we return after the summer break we can have a normal season."
Mount to receive POTY award tonight
Mason Mount has won Chelsea's Player of the Year award which was voted for by fans. He will be presented with the award on the pitch tonight. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 18, 2021
A worthy winner of the 2020/21 Men's Player of the Year!
A worthy winner of the 2020/21 Men’s Player of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YtDTGhEglF
Tuchel didn't want to take risks with Pulisic
Thomas Tuchel admits it was 'not a good feeling' to leave Christian Pulisic out of Chelsea's starting line-up for the FA Cup final against Leicester.
Pulisic had started the previous two games against Manchester City and Arsenal before appearing as a 68th minute substitute in the defeat by Leicester at Wembley.
However, while Tuchel suggested the United States international deserved to start the game, he was concerned about the winger aggravating an injury.
"For example would Christian Pulisic have deserved to play in the FA Cup final?" said Tuchel. "Yes, of course, and it was not a good feeling to not let him start.
"But if he was in a risk of maybe re-injury and then he would be out for the next three matches, that would be the bigger regret for me."