Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount named Player of the Year & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Supporters allowed into Stamford Bridge for Leicester game

Fans will finally be allowed back into Premier League grounds this week and tonight's game against Leicester will give Timo Werner the first chance to play in front of a crowd at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea.

The striker is looking forward to the occasion and is hoping it bodes well for fans being in stadiums next season.

"For me, it’s always the best thing to play in front of a full stadium," Werner told Chelsea's matchday programme.

"Right now, it’s not possible, but even to play in front of some people who are screaming for Chelsea, in our home stadium, will be a very good feeling.

"To reach the end of a difficult season like this and know that we have reached the moment when the people can be back in the stadium is a good thing, and it makes us more optimistic that when we return after the summer break we can have a normal season."