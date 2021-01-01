Champions League LIVE: Chelsea & Man Utd in action as Barcelona face crunch Bayern test

GOAL CHELSEA!
Lukaku levels it!
The Belgian star is back amongst the goals as he makes it 2-2 in the 62nd minute, tapping home an assist from Werner into an open net. One of the easiest he'll ever score!
Chelsea will need one more to go back atop the group, though, as it seems the group will go down to the wire.
What's at stake in Group E?
We all know the deal here: Barca's Champions League fate will come down to a clash with big, bad Bayern.
Barca currently sit second in the group with seven points, two ahead of Benfica.
The Portuguese side, though, face bottom dwellers Dynamo Kiev knowing that a win combined with a Barca loss would see the Catalan giants tossed to the Europa League.
Lineups: Manchester United vs Young Boys
Ralf freshens up his side for tonight's #UCL encounter! 📋👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2021
So spielt YB heute Abend in Manchester 💛🖤— BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) December 8, 2021
Nicht mit dabei sind: Von Ballmoos, Garcia, Mambimbi, Fassnacht, Petignat (verletzt), Nsame, Monteiro (rekonvaleszent), Spielmann, Ammeter (nicht im Aufgebot).#BSCYB #MUFCYB #UCL pic.twitter.com/o5mZg6a65S
Lineups: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
🚨 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗫𝗜 🚨 #BayernBarça pic.twitter.com/kM8sr4J5ci— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 8, 2021
♦️ Starting XI for #FCBFCB ♦️#packmas #UCL pic.twitter.com/C9UpTVFOsO— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 8, 2021
Second half is underway
Can Juventus hold on atop the group? Can Chelsea turn it around against Zenit?
We'll find out over the next 45 minutes or so!
The conditions in Bergamo
Atalanta's clash with Villarreal is going to be a COLD one....
📍🏟 #GewissStadium, Bergamo ☃️— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) December 8, 2021
👀 Da dove guarderete la partita?
🗺 Where in the world are you watching #AtalantaVillarreal from?#UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/jYUC0jQmbS
A bad day for Chelsea (so far)
Chelsea had only conceded one goal in this season's Champions League...— GOAL (@goal) December 8, 2021
Until today ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GtLK3JENmR
HALFTIME
A big shock in Russia so far as Zenit head to the dressing room up 2-1 on Chelsea.
And, to their credit, it feels fairly deserved as Chelsea haven't done too much since the opening minutes.
Meanwhile, as things stand, Juventus are leading the group as they lead Malmo 1-0 on a goal from Moise Kean.
That win would be enough for Juve to win the group as long as Chelsea can't turn it around and earn three points of their own.
ANOTHER GOAL FOR ZENIT!
Make it 2-1 to Zenit as Chelsea are all over the place!
Azmoun fires the hosts into the lead, putting Chelsea's chances of winning the group in severe danger.
Two goals in three minutes as Azmoun gives Zenit the lead!🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRWhTT7zkf— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021
GOAL ZENIT!
A blow to Chelsea as Zenit have equalised!
Claudinho fires the Russian side right back in it, making it 1-1, as he heads past Kepa in the 38th minute.
As things stand, Juve will go through as group winners, but we have a long way to go!
Timo takes down Terry record
1:23 - Timo Werner's goal after just 1 minute and 23 seconds is the fastest goal @ChelseaFC have ever scored in the UEFA Champions League, overtaking @JohnTerry26 against FC Schalke in November 2014 (1:26). Rapid. pic.twitter.com/0F9YQAqPiv— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2021
GOAL JUVE!
Juventus are keeping pace with Chelsea as they too are now up 1-0.
Kean is the goalscorer, as the Italian forward heads home Bernardeschi's perfectly-hit cross in the 18th minute.
The race for the top spot heats up...
THE CROSS FROM BERNARDESCHI 🤯— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021
THE FINISH MOISE KEAN 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Wpu4ZryY59
⚽➡️🕺— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021
Moise Kean heads home a beautiful outside-of-the-boot cross from Federico Bernardeschi and then hits the Griddy 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/f63F1tR1Pd
GOAL WERNER!
Chelsea are already ahead!
It takes two minutes for the Blues to take the lead, with Werner providing the goal from extremely close range.
There was no missing from there and, as a result, Chelsea are in pole position to win the group within two minutes.
Timo Werner stayed onside and Chelsea lead 83 seconds in. 😏 pic.twitter.com/SdSq7NvvKE— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021
We're underway!
Kickoff and here we go!
Lineups: Chelsea vs Zenit
📋 Our starting XI to take on @ChelseaFC! #ZENCHE #UCL pic.twitter.com/AYUfZbqIEb— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) December 8, 2021
Your Chelsea side tonight! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #ZenChe pic.twitter.com/Ug1UhLgYWv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2021
Lineups: Juventus vs Malmo
Så här ställer vi upp mot juventus FC ikväll!— Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) December 8, 2021
▫️ Diawara i mål
▫️ Olsson kliver in
▫️ AC tillbaka i startelvan pic.twitter.com/yLMEyb6LaW
#JuveMFF— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 8, 2021
𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕏𝕀#JuveUCL
⚪️⚫️✨ pic.twitter.com/AURpJq7q0I
What's at stake in the early games?
The day will kick off with Group H, and we already know which two teams will be heading to the knockouts.
What we don't know, though, is in which order. As things stand, Chelsea and Juventus both sit level on 12 points ahead of their matches against Zenit and Malmo, respectively.
Chelsea currently sit atop the group, though, so they'll go through as winners as long as they match Juve's result.
Today's schedule
It's another busy one today, with Groups E-H wrapping up to set up the final teams in the knockout round.
Here's a look at today's games (all times GMT):
5:45 pm - Zenit vs Chelsea
5:45 pm - Juventus vs Malmo
8 pm - Wolfsburg vs Lille
8 pm - RB Salzburg vs Sevilla
8 pm - Atalanta vs. Villarreal
8 pm - Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev
8 pm - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
8 pm - Manchester United vs Young Boys
Welcome!
Welcome back for what should be another busy, busy day of Champions League football!
It's the final day of the group stage, and it's sure to be a crazy one with plenty on the line for some of world football's biggest clubs.
Goal will have you covered throughout the day, so strap in, follow along and enjoy what should be another fun one!