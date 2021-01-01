Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

In qualifying for the Champions League group stage this season, Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol have made history as the first team from their country to achieve the feat.

They overcame Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs, winning 3-0 on aggregate to book their place in the last 32.

The full breakdown of national representation is as follows:

Spain has five teams.

England, Italy and Germany have four representatives each.

There are three teams from Portugal.

France and Ukraine have two teams each.

The Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden and Moldova each have one representative team.