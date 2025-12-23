This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoTunisia
Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium
team-logoUganda
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Tunisia vs Uganda AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Uganda, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Tunisia vs Uganda live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tunisia vs Uganda kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. C
Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium

Team news & squads

Tunisia vs Uganda Probable lineups

TunisiaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestUGA
30
A. Dahmen
2
A. Abdi
25
D. Bronn
17
Y. Valery
3
M. Talbi
15
E. Skhiri
13
F. Sassi
28
H. Mejbri
5
N. Sliti
26
E. Saad
7
H. Mastouri
16
J. Salim
23
E. Capradossi
6
T. Sibbick
21
J. Obita
27
A. Kayondo
10
A. Okello
8
K. Aucho
7
J. Ssemugabi
47
R. Mato
30
K. Semakula
11
S. Mukwala

4-2-3-1

UGAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Trabelsi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Put

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Tunisia Latest News

Sami Trabelsi is set to lean heavily on Elias Saad, with the Augsburg midfielder arriving in strong form.

Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri have both been included in the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Uganda Latest News

Uganda, meanwhile, have turned to experience between the posts, with Denis Onyango selected by Paul Put and expected to start as the Cranes’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Allan Okello has also been called up and will shoulder a significant share of the nation’s attacking hopes at the upcoming AFCON.

Form

TUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

UGA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TUN

Last match

UGA

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

