Rennes, reeling from four straight defeats, are desperate to revive their top-six Ligue 1 push with a vital home victory over a confident and in-form PSG.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Roazhon Park

Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off on 13 Feb 2026 at 18:00 GMT and 13:00 EST.

Match Preview

Rennes are winless in their last five matches across all competitions, including four consecutive defeats—most recently a loss away to Lens in Ligue 1, yet the Red and Blacks hold sixth place in the standings.

The Red and Blacks, who are managerless following the recent sacking of Habib Beye, could climb to fifth if Lille suffer a defeat against Brest in their upcoming match.

PSG, on the other hand, are hitting top form after a dominant thrashing of Olympique Marseille in Le Classique in their most recent game, extending their Ligue 1 winning streak to seven consecutive victories and securing top spot in the standings.

The Parisians aim to secure an eighth successive Ligue 1 victory when they travel to Rennes, extending their dominant run and keeping their title defence firmly on track as runaway leaders with a two-point cushion over Lens.

Injuries, key stats

Rennes players Jérémy Jacquet, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Glen Kamara, and Quentin Ndjantou are expected to miss the PSG match due to various issues, with several others, such as Przemysław Frankowski, Djaoui Cissé, and Yassir Zabiri, rated as doubtful.

Meanwhile, PSG's injury list features long-term absences for key players like Quentin Ndjantou and Fabián Ruiz. The good news is that Achraf Hakimi will return from suspension.

PSG are enjoying a six-match unbeaten run against Rennes, having recorded five wins (including a dominant 5-0 home victory in December 2025) and one draw in their most recent head-to-head encounters across all competitions.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

