How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Rayo Vallecano host Valencia at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Rayo arrive at this game in mixed form. Benat San Jose's side lost their most recent outing 1-0 to Real Sociedad, a result that followed a convincing 3-0 win over Celta Vigo. They sit 14th in the table and will want to arrest any slide before the gap to the bottom three tightens.

Valencia come into this match under pressure. Javier Aguirre's team are 19th in LaLiga and have won just once in their last five league games. A 3-0 defeat at Real Madrid last weekend did little for confidence, though a 6-0 Copa del Rey win over Tavernes de la Valldigna on November 10 offered some relief.

The injury list at Valencia is long. Aguirre is without six players, and Jose Gaya serves a suspension, leaving the squad stretched across multiple positions.

Rayo have their own absentees to manage, with Emil Audero expected to start in goal behind a back four that includes Adria Pedrosa and Andrei Ratiu.

These two sides have met four times in the last two seasons without either managing to win away from home, and the head-to-head record points to a tight contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia live.

TV channel and live stream options for Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia are listed below. Viewers outside their home region can access the match using ExpressVPN.

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