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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNorway
Ullevaal
team-logoWales
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
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Watch Norway vs. Wales live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Norway vs Wales
Norway
Wales
UEFA Nations League A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Norway vs Wales in live UEFA Nations League A action today.

How to watch Norway vs Wales with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandBBC Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Ullevaal

Norway host Wales at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo in the UEFA Nations League A group stage, with both sides looking to improve their standing in Group A4 before the window closes.

Staale Solbakken's Norway have struggled for consistency in this Nations League campaign, picking up just one win from their last four group fixtures. They need points to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

Craig Bellamy's Wales arrive in Oslo having beaten Norway 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October, a result that gave the Dragons genuine belief heading into this rematch. Wales sit third in the group but are not yet safe from relegation concerns.

Norway have been prone to conceding, shipping goals freely across their recent matches, and Wales will look to exploit that vulnerability on the road. The Dragons, though, have their own defensive frailties to manage.

This fixture carries extra context given the wider state of Group A4. Portugal have already secured a quarter-final place and are fighting for top spot, while the teams below them are scrapping to avoid the drop. Every point matters for both Norway and Wales.

Bellamy's side showed they can compete at this level, and a second win over Norway in the space of six weeks would significantly boost their Nations League survival hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs Wales live, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads

Norway vs Wales Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Solbakken

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