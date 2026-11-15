How to watch North Macedonia vs Slovenia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Todor Proeski Arena

North Macedonia host Slovenia at the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje in a UEFA Nations League B Group 1 fixture with little left to play for at the top but plenty of pride on the line.

Goce Sedloski's side have endured a wretched campaign. North Macedonia have lost all five of their Nations League matches and sit bottom of the group, having conceded heavily throughout and managed just a handful of goals across the entire window.

Slovenia arrive in Skopje having already confirmed their Nations League business for this window. Bostjan Cesar's side drew 0-0 with Switzerland in Maribor in their previous outing, a result that was enough for the Swiss to secure promotion to League A.

For Slovenia, the draw extended a mixed run of results. They head into this fixture having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, and will be looking to finish the group stage on a positive note.

The head-to-head record favours Slovenia, who beat North Macedonia 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September. That result was Slovenia's most convincing performance of the group stage and sets the tone for what the visitors will be targeting here.

With Switzerland already promoted and Scotland's final game against the Swiss the other fixture of note, this match carries limited implications for the group standings but remains a competitive Nations League encounter.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia vs Slovenia live.

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