How to watch Morocco vs Niger with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 13 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Morocco host Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Atlas Lions looking to build on a strong start to their campaign under coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Morocco sit top of Group A heading into this fixture, having won both of their qualification matches so far. Their recent run has been underscored by back-to-back wins against Gabon and Lesotho, and the squad carries genuine momentum despite a deep World Cup exit in the summer.

The Atlas Lions reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup before falling to France, a result that stung but did little to diminish the national team's growing stature on the continental stage. Morocco's fanbase remains one of the most passionate in African football.

Niger arrive in a difficult position. Nabil Neghiz's side sit third in the group and have struggled for consistency, losing three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole win in that run came against Lesotho in qualification.

The head-to-head record offers Morocco further confidence. The two sides met in World Cup qualification last year, with Morocco winning 5-0 at home before taking a 2-1 victory in Niger.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Africa Cup of Nations qualifier live, read on below.

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