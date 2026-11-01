How to watch Mallorca vs Cadiz with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 12 2 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Mallorca host Cadiz at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma, with both sides looking to stake their claim in the Segunda Division standings.

Luis Garcia's side sit eighth in the table and have been difficult to beat at home, though their recent form tells a story of a team searching for consistency. Three draws from their last four league outings have kept them in the upper half but left points on the table.

Cadiz arrive in a complicated position. Albert Celades's side are 19th in the division, deep in relegation trouble, and will need to arrest a run of mixed results if they are to climb clear of danger.

The visitors did show character in midweek, progressing in the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win at Xerez, and that result may carry some confidence into the weekend. Whether that translates to a league performance away from home is another matter.

Mallorca will fancy their chances on home soil. Their 3-1 win over Las Palmas earlier in October showed they can be clinical when the opportunity presents itself.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mallorca vs Cadiz, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads