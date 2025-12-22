This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoDR Congo
Al Barid
team-logoBenin
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's DR Congo vs Benin AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Congo and Benin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Congo vs Benin live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

DR Congo host Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at Stade Alassane Djoudjob in Abidjan on Tuesday, as the Leopards seek a strong start against the resilient Squirrels. 

DR Congo arrives with momentum from three consecutive friendly wins without conceding, showcasing defensive solidity ahead of their tournament campaign. Benin recently suggested back-to-back defeats but will aim to frustrate with organization.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Congo vs Benin kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. D
Al Barid

Team news & squads

DR Congo vs Benin Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Desabre

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Rohr

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

DR Congo Latest News

Sébastien Desabre has selected an expansive 26-player group, with particularly strong options in attack thanks to the presence of Cédric Bakambu, Théo Bongonda, Samuel Essende and Simon Banza, giving his side plenty of firepower in advanced areas.

Benin Latest News

For Benin, Gernot Rohr is working with a thinner squad, notably at the back, which has encouraged his team to adopt a more proactive and attack-minded approach rather than sitting deep.

Form

COD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

COD

Last 2 matches

BEN

1

Win

1

Draw

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0