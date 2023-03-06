Listening to Liverpool celebrations & threats of demotion - How Erik ten Hag punished his Manchester United players after 7-0 drubbing at Anfield

Erik ten Hag came up with an innovative way to help his players properly digest the humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager was not about to let his players easily forget their devastating 7-0 hammering at Anfield and the following morning he forced his squad to sit in silence and listen to audio of Liverpool's ecstatic celebrations in the dressing room, according to a report by The Mirror.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag famously made his players run 14 kilometres in training the day after their shock 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August - the difference between how much Thomas Frank's side had run in the game compared to United - and so he was not about to let the players off the hook easily after succumbing to the joint-worst defeat in the club's history.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report says a furious Ten Hag told the players they were lucky to return to Manchester on the team's bus rather than make the short journey home with their away supporters. He also warned his squad that a repeat thrashing would lead to them being forced to train with the club's Under-21 team, and that they should expect to have more sessions with sports psychologist Rainier Koers to help them deal with the humiliation.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's humbled side will attempt to pick up the pieces when they host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, hoping to keep their chances of adding another trophy to the Carabao Cup alive after effectively being eliminated from the Premier League title race.