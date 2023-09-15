'I've grown up a lot' - Lionesses star Beth England reacts to being named new Tottenham captain

Former Chelsea striker, Bethany England, expressed her elation on being named Tottenham Hotspur captain ahead of the WSL season.

England named captain of Spurs

Part of Lionesses World Cup squad

Finished top goalscorer for Spurs last season

WHAT HAPPENED? England was named as Spurs captain ahead of the WSL 2023-24 season while Molly Bartrip and new signing Olga Ahtinen will serve as vice-captains in an official statement. The striker expressed her delight in an interview with the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It means a great deal – I’m very humbled and thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to lead this football club. I’m excited to get going with the girls, get out onto that pitch, and hopefully give some good moments – and some good winning moments especially – to the Club," said England.

"I think I’ve grown up a lot in the last few years. I’ve thrived under the opportunity here, I’ve enjoyed playing my football, I’ve been playing some great football and scoring some good goals. Hopefully, I can continue to score those goals and lead this team in the best way that I know how," the striker added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England moved to Spurs from Chelsea at the end of last season in search of more game time. The Lionesses striker finished the season as Tottenham Hotspur's top goalscorer despite arriving at the club in January and helping the side escape relegation. She was named as the Adult and Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season for Spurs.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? Robert Vilahamn's side is set to begin its FA WSL campaign against Chelsea on October 1st.