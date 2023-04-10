Lionel Messi waiting on transfer call from Barcelona president Joan Laporta as PSG contract saga rumbles on

Lionel Messi is reportedly waiting on a call from Barcelona president Joan Laporta before making a decision on a possible return to Camp Nou.

Argentine running down deal in France

Due to hit free agency this summer

Wanted back in Catalunya by Liga giants

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing an emotional retracing of steps to Catalunya speculated on as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down. With no fresh terms agreed in France, the Argentine superstar continues to head towards free agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several prominent figures in Barcelona, including Laporta, have left the door open for Messi to head back to Spain. No official approach has been made as yet, though, with PSG still having the only formal offer on the table. Messi hopes that situation will soon change, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that he is waiting on contact from the Blaugrana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Laporta has spoken with Messi's father, but not with the player himself. Barca boss Xavi is another of those to have talked up a potential deal for a former team-mate that he is “in love” with, but it remains to be seen whether a stunning agreement can be put in place with the all-time great.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi registered 672 goals for Barca during his previous stint with the club, helping them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns before being forced to head for Paris amid financial struggles at Camp Nou that made it impossible for him to be tied to a new contract.