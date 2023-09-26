'We are not machines' - Sergio Busquets responds after fans complain about not seeing Lionel Messi play despite paying eye-watering sums for Inter Miami tickets

Sergio Busquets says he sympathizes with fans that miss out on the chance to see Lionel Messi, but the midfielder stressed that players aren't robots

Busquets sympathizes with fans

Messi could miss another game

Miami face Houston in final

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has sat out three of Inter Miami's last four matches due to injury and international duty, with the one he did play in, a win over Toronto FC, proving to be a cameo before the Argentine was taken out early due to his injury issue.

Since Messi's arrival in Miami, ticket prices have skyrocketed, with fans left disappointed not to see the Argentine. Busquets understands their frustration, especially given the fact that Messi makes his own job much easier, but the Spanish star stressed that fans need to understand his longtime team-mate is only human.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We understand people and we are very excited that they come," he said, "but we are not machines or robots. We would like to play every minute, but in the end we look at the long-term good of the team. It's a shame for everyone, not just the fans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's status for the upcoming U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo is in doubt, as Messi has not trained ahead of Wednesday's match. On Tuesday, Miami boss Tata Martino said there's still hope that Messi can play, and Busquets stated the obvious by saying Miami would be in a much better place if he does.

"It's a handicap when you don't have the best player in the world," he said. "It makes a significant difference in our team. We'll wait for tomorrow and hope he can be with us and help us but, if not, we'll have other team members and with their characteristics, we'll try and make the difference and be the best team and be prepared.

"We know what he is. We've been playing for many years. We now each other and know what we we want for each other and try to help each other in the best way. It's always a pleasure to work with him and play with him."

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? After the U.S. Open Cup, Miami face two crucial games in their push towards the MLS playoffs as they face NYCFC and the Chicago Fire in the week following the cup final.

