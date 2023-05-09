Lionel Messi's father angrily denies 'malicious rumour' claiming PSG superstar has agreed Al-Hilal transfer

Lionel Messi's father has angrily denied reports claiming that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed a transfer to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Messi said to have agreed deal with Al-Hilal

PSG star's father responds on social media

Insists his son is yet to make decision on his future

WHAT HAPPENED: A report from AFP released on Tuesday claimed that Messi's proposed move to the Middle East is a "done deal", with Al-Hilal thought to be ready to hand the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a record-breaking contract. Messi's current contract at PSG is due to expire this summer, and it has been reported that he has already decided against signing an extension, with Saudi Arabia now being mooted as his most likely next destination.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Jorge Messi has taken to social media to rubbish claims his son has an agreement in place with Al-Hilal, writing on Instagram: "There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG. Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision. There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone.

"Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season. It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media where they respond, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and wanting to turn any malicious rumor into news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests. They would have to explain why they don't contrast the information... They don't want a truth to ruin their 'news'."

