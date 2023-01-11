Lionel Messi's return means guaranteed chances for PSG! - Galtier

PSG manager Christophe Galtier praised star player Lionel Messi after an electric performance on his return from World Cup celebrations.

Messi started vs Angers

Scored in 2-0 win

Galtier excited Argentine is back

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was vital in the build up to the first goal and scored the second as PSG edged Angers 2-0 at the Parc des Princes. It wasn't the best showing from the league leaders, but Messi was his usual impactful self, proving to be the difference maker on the night.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Today again we saw the best player in the world," Galtier told Prime Video after the match. "Leo wanted to play, came back physically well and when we have him on the field, we are guaranteed chances. He was able to play the whole match, that's very good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi returned to the PSG side after an extended spell away from the club following his World Cup win with Argentina. And he wasted no time getting involved for his team, proving instrumental in the build up to PSG's opener inside five minutes. He also scored a lovely second to seal things.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 side play Rennes on Sunday, at which point they might have all three of their star forwards back on the pitch together.