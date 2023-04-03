Lionel Messi return: Barcelona seeking external SPONSORS to be able to finance transfer

- Argentine running down deal at PSG
- Will hit free agency this summer
- Could retrace steps to Camp Nou
WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing a retracing of steps to Catalunya speculated on two years after bidding farewell to Spanish football when he headed to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Messi’s deal in France is now running down, meaning that he could be on the move again in the summer of 2023.
🏆 TOP STORY: The candidates to replace Graham Potter as Chelsea boss
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Were the Blues right to sack Potter?
🚨 MUST READ: What has happened to Van Dijk this season?!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have admitted to being interested in bringing a familiar face back onto their books, with 2022 World Cup winner Messi seemingly edging his way towards the exits at PSG as he stalls on penning fresh terms and continues to be the subject of jeers and whistles from a disgruntled fan base.
AND WHAT'S MORE: With a door being left open for Barca, Gerard Romero claims that the Blaugrana are working with important sponsors that would allow them to re-sign Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. Investors can help to make that move possible by agreeing to deals that would see the Argentine’s low base salary topped up by a share of the commercial profits that he helps to generate.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
(C)Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Barca are said to be confident that a deal can be done that suits all parties, with there growing confidence inside Camp Nou that Messi – who previously registered 672 goals for the club while helping them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – can be returned to his spiritual home.
Who is your favourite-ever Barcelona player?
Thanks for voting.
Who is your favourite-ever Barcelona player?
Editors' Picks
- Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations squad: Super Eagles Power Ranking
- Nigeria 0-1 Guinea-Bissau: How did THAT happen?
- ‘Guinea fowl beat Super Chickens’, ‘They were Super Pigeons today’, ‘Most useless team on the planet?’
- Nigeria Super Eagles squad: Introducing Peseiro's 23
- Jesus is back - and Xhaka can't stop scoring!