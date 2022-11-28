Lionel Messi representative responds to Inter Miami rumours with ‘fake news’ claim on MLS transfer talk

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Inter Miami again, but one of his representatives claims renewed transfer talk is “fake news”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is into the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and will become a free agent in summer 2023 if no fresh terms are agreed. He will also be able to speak with sides outside of France from January if an extension remains off the table at Parc des Princes, with there already suggestions that Messi has agreed a deal with a team co-owned by David Beckham that will see him become the highest-paid player in MLS.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi’s representative, Marcelo Mendez, insists that is not the case, telling CNN: “It’s false, it’s fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mendez insists that no discussions have taken place, Messi – who joined PSG in 2021 after becoming a club legend at Barcelona – has admitted that a move to North America appeals to him. He has previously said: “I would like to play in the United States one day; it’s always been one of my dreams.”

WHAT NEXT? For now, Messi is fully focused on international matters with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, with the Albiceleste – who entered that tournament sat among the favourites to claim a global crown – still requiring a positive result against Poland on Wednesday in order to reach the last-16.