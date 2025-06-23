Lionel Messi's opponent vows to copy Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' celebration if he scores against Argentina superstar's Inter Miami at Club World Cup

Palmeiras defender Murilo is part of "Team CR7" and will copy Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'SIUUU' celebration if he scores against Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Brazilian is preparing to face eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup. Both sides sit on four points heading into that contest at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi scored a stunning free-kick for the MLS side in his last outing, with another Ronaldo goal record in his sights, and is determined to help the Herons into the last 16 in the United States.

WHAT MURILO SAID

Murilo intends to block the Argentine’s path and leave him frustrated, with the 28-year-old centre-half also hoping to make a telling contribution in the final third of the field. He said of the long-running Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate: “I'm Team CR7. I think he's very complete. I think his attitude is also good, positive. I think what sets him apart is his discipline. I look up to that a lot, his discipline, his whole routine. So, without a doubt, that's what sets him apart, I really like him.”

Murilo added when asked if he will break out Ronaldo’s iconic celebration if he scores against Inter Miami: “Yes, yes. I will do it.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Facing Messi is a special occasion for any player, but Murilo insists he will not be putting in a shirt swap request to the World Cup winner. He said: “I'm not going to get into that fight. There are already a lot of people who are going to ask for it. It's cool. Just mark him well so we can do our job.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Containing Messi is no easy task, with his goal-scoring exploits shattering countless records down the years, and he is starring at the Club World Cup after seeing Ronaldo - who has run down his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - pass up opportunities to join him at that event.