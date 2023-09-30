Will Lionel Messi play against New York City FC? Inter Miami provide fitness update on Argentine superstar ahead of crucial MLS clash

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales has provided an update on the fitness of Lionel Messi ahead of the MLS clash with New York City FC.

Messi missed two games

Inter Miami lost U.S. Open Cup final

Club provide fitness update

WHAT HAPPENED? Miami are hopeful on the fitness of star man Messi, with the Argentine forward returning to training on Friday ahead of Saturday's crunch game with New York City FC.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Morales said: “We are taking it day by day. We were trying up until the last moment for the final but he couldn’t make it. It’s communication with the medical staff and with him to see how he’s feeling. Now he is going to train and test it out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been sidelined for Inter Miami's last two fixtures, which included the 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final, due to muscular fatigue and a scar tissue injury. Prior to the setback, Messi had enjoyed a successful start to life in America, with eleven goals and five assists recorded across his opening 12 appearances.

Next Match MLS MIA NYC Info

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will be eager to return for his new club, as they look to push for a play-off berth in the coming weeks. Full attention will now turn to the clash against NYCFC, who currently occupy the ninth and final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.