Lionel Messi’s new Inter Miami team-mate Nick Marsman hospitalised after poisonous spider bite at Florida zoo

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Nick Marsman had to be hospitalised after he was bitten by a poisonous spider in a Florida zoo.

This bit of news might shock Messi, who is set to team up with Marsman soon after signing with the MLS outfit.

The goalkeeper spent time in a Florida zoo with his family, where he was attacked. He had to spend three days in a hospital to recover.

Nathalie Den Dekker, Marsman's wife who is a lawyer and former Miss Netherlands, wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the Dutch keeper on the hospital bed: "The downside of living in a tropical climate… is when you go to the zoo and get bitten by a poisonous spider. End up being hospitalised for three days."

However, she shared a final update informing that the keeper is out of danger and ready to head back home: "Happy to have you back home, now get well soon."

Marsman might not be worried about spiders in the Inter Miami facility, but he feared that the current security setup of the team might prove inadequate to deal with the stardom of the Argentina star.

"It would be fun [if Messi joined]. I personally think that our club is not yet ready when he comes. People can walk onto the field, there are no fences or anything. We walk from the training centre to the stadium for the match without security. So I guess they're not ready yet. But I hope he comes," he had earlier told ESPN.

Messi might make his much-awaited American debut on July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.