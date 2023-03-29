'Lionel Messi told me I made good saves!' - Curacao goalkeeper explains 'meaningful' interaction with Argentina legend

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was all smiles despite letting in seven goals against Argentina, as he received a glowing review from Lionel Messi.

Messi scored hat-trick in 7-0 win

Curacao goalkeeper swapped shirts post-match

Said Messi praised him for his saves

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste captain scored a hat-trick in what was a landmark game for his country, as Argentina won 7-0 in Tuesday's friendly over minnows Curacao. Room, who let in seven but went on to make another nine saves, swapped shirts with Messi after the game, and he revealed to TyC Sports what the World Cup winner said to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[I have] Messi's jersey, it's very special. [It's] a dream come true, everybody's a fan of Messi and now I've played against him," Room said post-match. "It was a tough game, he scored some goals against me, but I also saved some good shots from him. After the game he told me that too, that I made [some] good saves, that means a lot to me. I need those saves for YouTube!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Room did well to keep the scores to just seven, Messi was once again the star of the show with an assist to go alongside his trio of goals. Argentina continues to be a safe haven away the noise surrounding his future in the French capital, with a 29-team funded transfer to MLS the most recent offer the forward reportedly has on the table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? But the 35-year-old will return to Paris as club football resumes this weekend, with PSG up against Lyon at home in their first Ligue 1 game back on Sunday.