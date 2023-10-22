Lionel Messi gives honest assessment of debut Inter Miami season after MLS playoffs failure

Lionel Messi has offered an honest assessment of his debut season at Inter Miami after the club's failed MLS playoffs bid.

Messi joined Miami after leaving PSG

Scored 11 goals in first 14 games

Reflected on debut season in the U.S.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi took up a new adventure in the United States after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami. The World Cup winner made an instant impact in Florida, netting 11 goals in his first 14 appearances across all competitions, and even helped Miami land their first ever trophy in the form of the inaugural Leagues Cup. Miami suffered a dip in form towards the end of their 2023 MLS campaign, though, as they missed out on a playoffs berth while Messi struggled with niggling fitness issues. Still, the 36-year-old is eager to focus on the positives from his first few months in the U.S., and predicts that there will be many more "incredible moments" in 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am proud of everything the team accomplished this season," Messi wrote in a post on Instagram. "With everyone's work and effort, we were able to win the leagues cup winning the first title in the history of Inter Miami, we reached the final of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and we were even fighting to get into the Playoffs of MLS until the last moment. We are left with all the good things and above all with the desire to improve to be even more competitive next year. I would like to thank all the people at the club and the city of Miami for the support they always give us. I am sure that we will continue to live incredible moments together as has happened in recent months. A hug for everyone!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been tipped to return to Barcelona on loan during the MLS off-season, having reportedly come close to re-joining the club in the summer transfer window. However, the Argentina international has insisted that he will only be focusing on his international commitments in the coming months as he also plans to enjoy a much-needed holiday following his exertions in Miami.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Head coach Tata Martino has already started looking ahead to the 2024 MLS season, with Luis Suarez thought to be his top transfer target. The former Barcelona striker is in line for a reunion with Messi at DRV PNK Stadium, as his current club Gremio are expected to be open to a sale after initially blocking the transfer in the middle of the Brazilian Serie A season.