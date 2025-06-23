Lionel Messi has a Cristiano Ronaldo goal record in his sights, with more history within reach for the Inter Miami icon at the Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Argentine GOAT has grown accustomed to rewriting the record books over the course of his remarkable career. A battle has been waged with Portuguese superstar Ronaldo for the right to be considered the greatest player of all-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

CR7 is in danger of losing another piece of history to his eternal rival. As things stand, Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in Club World Cup events. Across outings for Manchester United and Real Madrid, he has found the target on seven occasions.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Messi is now breathing down Ronaldo’s neck after taking his haul to six. His latest strike came in Inter Miami’s victory over Porto, as he curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner. Messi previously registered five efforts across as many Club World Cup appearances for Barcelona.

TELL ME MORE

Messi has drawn level with former Real stars Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale on six goals. He needs just one more to equal Ronaldo and two to overtake him. Luis Suarez, meanwhile, has five efforts to his name and could also surge to the top of the charts if another productive run on the goal front can be achieved.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Inter Miami will be back in Club World Cup action on Monday when facing Palmeiras in their final group stage match at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. A positive result there will see them into the last 16 and give Messi more opportunities in which to chase down Ronaldo.