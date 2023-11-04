Revealed: What really happened between Lionel Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta at Ballon d’Or ceremony following ‘lies’ accusations

Lionel Messi reportedly ignored Barcelona president Joan Laporta on the sidelines of the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, contrary to original reports.

Messi gave a cold shoulder to Laporta

Had earlier denied reports of him speaking with the President

Potential Barcelona return in jeopardy?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami star was having a gala time at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony after picking up his record-eighth Golden Ball trophy. He was posing for pictures with fellow colleagues and was also snapped with women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Laporta, who was waiting in the wings smiled at Messi as he wanted a picture as well with the 2022 World Cup winner. However, according to Guillem Balague, the forward ignored him and chose to walk away.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had earlier called out Spanish journalist Gerard Romero for lying after he reported in Jigantes that the player had a chat with Laporta and the duo discussed a potential date for the planned tribute to the Camp Nou legend.

The 35-year-old had earlier expressed his desire to return to the Catalan club to bid a proper farewell to the fans as he had to leave his boyhood club with a "bitter taste" in 2021. But the recent report suggests that his relationship with Laporta continues to be frosty after the club chose to deny him an extension citing their financial struggles which might make his Camp Nou return more complicated.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to make his comeback with Inter Miami in 2024 and participate in pre-season training as part of the preparations for the upcoming MLS season, scheduled to commence in February.