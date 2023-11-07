The man who beat Lionel Messi! Atlanta United star Giorgos Giakoumakis reflects on clinching 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year ahead of Inter Miami Ballon d'Or winner

Atlanta United star Giorgos Giakoumakis has reflected on winning MLS Newcomer of the Year over Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Giakoumakis wins MLS award over Messi

Reflects on significance of competition

Says Argentine brings 'different gravity' to accolade

WHAT HAPPENED? After being awarded MLS Newcomer of the Year last week, Giakoumakis spoke with The Athletic on Tuesday, sharing that the award means more to him than most would think due to the fact that he won over the legendary Argentine attacker.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m really happy and satisfied for winning this trophy,” the striker said. “It has a different gravity when you win and you’re competing against Messi. So I think the gravity of this prize is even bigger right now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Celtic man notched 17 goals, none of which were penalty kicks, in 27 games for the Five Stripes this season - which put him firmly in the Golden Boot conversation as well. Despite not winning that award, which was secured by LAFC's Denis Bouanga, the Greece international made his mark on the league in his debut season.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GIAKOUMAKIS? The striker and Atlanta take to the pitch Tuesday night in game two of their best-of-three series against the Columbus Crew in the MLS playoffs.