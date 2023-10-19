Lionel Messi rushes back from Argentina duty to watch Inter Miami struggle without him yet again as late Robbie Robinson goal denies Charlotte in 2-2 MLS draw

Lionel Messi flew back from Argentina duty in time to watch Robbie Robinson secure a point for Inter Miami with a late goal in a 2-2 draw.

TELL ME MORE: Although Messi starred in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru during the international break he chose to sit out the MLS fixture due to a lack of recovery time. However, he did fly back to his base in the United States to watch his team-mates in action in their final home game against Charlotte at the DRV Pink Stadium on Wednesday evening. The hosts fell behind right on the brink of half-time with Enzo Copetti drawing first blood after he was set up by Kerwin Vargas. However, their joy was short-lived as Nicolas Stefanelli scored the leveller in the sixth minute of added time to ensure both teams went down the tunnel with the score tied at 1-1.

Charlotte started the second half with intent and were rewarded for their persistence in the 52nd minute when Vargas scored his team's second. Kamil Jozwiak drilled in a low cross towards Copetti near the penalty spot but the forward let it run to Vargas, who made no mistake to slot the ball home with a first-time finish. After falling behind, Miami turned on the heat and forced Kristijan Kahlina to make two vital saves before the hour mark. However, the shot-stopper could not keep out Robinson's header in the 84th minute from a Leo Campana cross which saw Miami escape with a point.

THE MVP: Robinson was introduced in the 73rd minute and within 11 minutes he made his presence felt with an opportunistic strike to help Miami earn a draw from the fixture. It was his first goal of the season and it could not have arrived at a better time since it was the the last time the Herons will play in front of their own fans this season.

WHAT NEXT? The Herons will travel to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday to lock horns against Charlotte before closing out their current campaign with Messi having vowed to be ready for that fixture.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐

