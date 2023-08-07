Ligue 1 return for Folarin Balogun? Arsenal reject offer from Monaco for USMNT forward

Arsenal and USMNT forward Folarin Balogun is wanted by Monaco after their striker Breel Embolo suffered an ACL injury in training.

Embolo suffered ACL injury in training

Striker out long-term

Monaco eyeing Balogun as replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Embolo could be out for the rest of the calendar year, and Monaco now need to replace the 26-year-old. They are said to see Arsenal forward Balogun as the ideal replacement, following his excellent season on loan in France at Reims in 2022-23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, Arsenal have turned down a bid for Balogun from the side from the principality. However, it's not clear exactly what the figure presented for the USMNT star was.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun has also been linked with a move to Italian giants Inter, but the Italian side most likely lack the capital to meet Arsenal's demands, having been forced to sell Andre Onana due to their massive debt issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? It will be interesting to see where Balogun ends up. Space at Arsenal will be limited, so a move away is likely the best course of action for the forward.