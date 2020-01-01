‘Ligue 1 not competitive? Look at Liverpool!’ – Di Maria uses Premier League to defend PSG’s dominance in France

Those at Parc des Princes continue to set the standard on home soil, but their Argentine forward says any criticism of the division is unfair

Angel Di Maria has sought to defend from accusations of being predictable and uncompetitive, with the star using ’s domination of the Premier League in 2019-20 to support his argument.

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a remarkable campaign in , with his Reds side currently 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Nobody has been able to get near them this season, much like PSG in .

The Parc des Princes giants are in the process of chasing down a third successive title and a seventh since welcoming big-money investment in 2012-13.

Their dominance of the domestic scene has led to a questioning of the collective standard in the French top-flight, but Di Maria considers such criticism to be unfair.

The Argentine international told Ligue 1: “It has changed a lot. I think that it’s getting more competitive with every passing year.

“Every season, teams are stronger, it get harder to win. My two first campaigns here… I’m not saying that they were east but the opposition was not as strong as it is now.

“Little by little, the league has become more competitive, harder to win. Teams have worked out how to play against us. Coaches have formulated plans to play PSG, , . It’s important and I think that it is helping the league grow.

“Many feel the league is weaker than others but look at other leagues, look at England! Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead it’s because the league isn’t as good?! There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive.”

Di Maria has contributed significantly to PSG remaining at the summit of French football, with the South American admitting to being a born winner.

He added: “I don’t like losing. I really don’t. I like winning… winning.. winning… I think that that is what has helped me get to what I am today, always looking forwards.

“Every time we lose a game or even when we are held to a disappointing draw, it hurts me, it really does. We work during the week to be able to win, win, win and when we don’t manage to win, it’s a big blow!”

Across a productive career for club and country, Di Maria has got well used to the warm glow of winning.

Pressed on whether success feels as good at the age of 31 as it did in his younger years, Di Maria said: “Still just as good. Winning is a unique feeling, it keeps you motivated, gives you confidence, makes you want to train even harder, because of that motivation. Winning is essential!”