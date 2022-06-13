Liga MX Balon de Oro 2022 awards: Nominees, date, how to watch & everything you need to know

GOAL tells you everything about the inaugural Liga MX Balon de Oro awards

Liga MX will recognise the best players and coaches of the Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022 tournaments with the Balon de Oro 2022 awards.

Individual performances have been considered while determining the nominees.

The Mexico football authorities will also award the Best Women's League Head Coach of the Year and the Best Women’s Player of the Year.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Balon de Oro?

Goalkeeper of the Year

Apertura 2021: Camilo Vargas (Atlas)

Clausura 2022: Oscar Ustari (Pachuca)

Central Defender of the Year

Apertura 2021: William Tesilo (Leon)

Clausura 2022: Hugo Nervo (Atlas)

Wingback of the Year

Apertura 2021: Diego Barbosa (Atlas)

Clausura 2022: Kevin Alvareaz (Pachuca)

Forward of the Year

Apertura 2021: Julio Cesar Furch (Atlas)

Clausura 2022: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigers)

Offensive Midfielder of the Year

Apertura 2021: Angel Mena (Leon)

Clausura 2022: Julian Quinones (Atlas)

Defensive Midfielder of the Year

Apertura 2021: Aldo Rocha (Atlas)

Clausura 2021: Luis Chavez (Pachuca)

Rookie of the Year

Apertura 2021: Jordan Carrillo (Santos)

Clausura 2022: Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa)

Technical Director of the Year

Apertura 2021: Diego Cocca (Atlas)

Clausura 2022: Guillermo Almada (Pachuca)

Goal of the Year

Leonel Lopez (Pumas) - Pumas vs Toluca - Reclasificacion A21

Aviles Hurtado (Pachuca) -Necaxa vs Pachuca J4 C22

Fernando Beltrán (Chivas) - Chivas vs Pumas - Reclasificacion C22

Guillermo Martínez (Puebla) - Puebla vs Atlas - J5 C22

Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul) - Cruz Azul vs Pumas - J10 C22

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) - Tigres vs Chivas - J5 C22

Women's Coach of the Year

Apertura 2021: Eva Mirror (Striped)

Clausura 2022:Juan Pablo Alfaro (Chivas)

Female Player of the Year

Apertura 2021: Diana Garcia (Rayadas)

Clausura 2021: Alicia Cervantes (Chivas)

Junior Player of the Year

Apertura 2021: Aylin Avilez (Rayadas)

Clausura 2022: Aylin Avilez (Rayadas)

Scoring Champion of the Season

Alicia Cervantes (Chivas) - 17 goals

(Chivas) - 17 goals German Berterame (Atletico de San Luis) - 16 goals

Expansion League Player

Apertura 2021: Humberto Hernandez (Atlante)

Clausura 2022: Jesus Ramirez (Atletico Moreila)

When will the 2022 Balon de Oro take place?

The 2022 Balon de Oro ceremony will take place on June 26, 2022 at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. The two-hour ceremony will start at 11 pm ET.

The ceremony will also include a special surprise in commemoration of Play-by-Play talent Enrique “El Perro” Bermudez and will host live musical performances by Pablo Montero, Los Angeles Azules, Omar Chaparro, Sofia Reyes, and Drum Bots.

How can you watch the 2022 Balon de Oro?

The 2022 Balon de Oro awards will be broadcasted live on Univision and TUDN.

It will be also available on TUDN Radio Network to all listeners as well as on TUDN.tv and the TUDN app with authentication.

Article continues below

How can you vote for your favourite player?

Voting is open to the public from June 9, 2022 and will remain open until June 23, 2022.

You can cast your vote here!