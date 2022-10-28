Leicester vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
|
Erling Haaland goal Manchester City Dortmund 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester CityPremier LeagueLeicester City vs Manchester CityLeicester City

How to watch the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on TV & stream online

Manchester City will take on Leicester City in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is only two points behind league leaders Arsenal and will hope to keep winning to put pressure on the Gunners in the title race.

Erling Haaland has been exceptional for Man City and will once again the player to watch out for the Blues who have lost only once in their previous five league outings, although the Norwegian is an injury doubt heading into the weekend.

Leicester City are unbeaten in three matches and will look to cause an upset to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester City vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game:

Leicester City vs Man City

Date:

October 29, 2022

Kick-off:

12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST

Venue:

King Power Stadium

Stream:

fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Leicester City vs Man City on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will show the game between Leicester City and Manchester City in the United Kingdom (UK), with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Leicester City vs Manchester City on the Star Sports Network.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

UK

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport website/app

US

USA Network, Universo

fuboTV

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Disney+Hotstar

Leicester City squad & team news

Brendan Rodgers has received good news in terms of Leicester City's injury list. Wilfred Ndidi and Jonny Evans are likely to be back in the squad following injury lay-offs.

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees and won't be part of the matchday squad.

Leicester City predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Soumare Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ward, Smithies, Iversen

Defenders

Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas

Midfielders

Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare

Forwards

Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will have to wait to find out if Erling Haaland, who hasn't missed a Premier League game for Man City so far, can take part in the upcoming fixture. The striker had to be substituted against Borussia Dortmund due to an issue with his foot.

Joao Cancelo also remains a doubt while Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are long-term absentees.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders

Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis

Midfielders

Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer

Forwards

Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

110708 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
110708 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks